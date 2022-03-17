New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on the third Friday of March, people across the globe celebrate World Sleep Day. This year the day will be celebrated on March 18. In several countries, the act of sleeping or taking rest is considered one most important things to do. Lack of sleep can create several health issues. The day aims to create awareness about sleep and its importance. Since 2008, World Sleep Day is considered as one of the most important events and has been celebrated ever since.

World Sleep Day 2022 History:

A group of devoted health care experts and individuals from the health care society discovered World Sleep Day’s annual event. The day aims to create awareness regarding sleep disorders prevailing in society.

Initially, the World Sleep Day was co-chaired by The Sleep Center, Community General Hospital, Syracuse, New York, USA, Antonio Culebras, MD, Professor of Neurology, Upstate Medical University, and Consultant, and Liborio Parrino, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Parma University, Italy.

World Sleep Day 2022: Objective

The day sheds light on the issue of the burden of sleep problems and their medical, education. Besides, World Sleep Day also emphasises on social aspects of sleep disorders that can affect the health of a person. People on this day aims to promote the prevention and management of sleep disorder.

World Sleep Day 2022: Theme

The World Sleep Day 2022 theme is Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World.

World Sleep Day 2022 Significance:

World Sleep Day has been created to counter the myth that it is not an important factor that affects health and a person's sleep. In order to address these claims, health providers working in the area of sleep started the day.

