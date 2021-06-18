Sickle Cell Day 2021: Under this health condition, the oxygen-carrying blood cells are shaped in the form of a sickle, rather than a normal round.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 every year to create awareness among the masses about sickle cell disease and the risks and challenges associated with it. Sickle cell disease, a genetic condition is amongst the most common blood disorders worldwide with over a million sufferers in India.

The patient in sickle cell health conditions requires frequent blood transfusion and has to keep itself away from fatty food items. Under this health condition, the oxygen-carrying blood cells are shaped in the form of a sickle, rather than a normal round. Due to this, it makes them difficult than usual to carry oxygen throughout the body.

World Sickle Cell Day 2021 – Symptoms:

These are the common symptoms indicating the sickle cell condition:

1. Breathing difficulties

2. Frequent infections; lowered immunity

3. Delayed or stunted growth

4. Vision issues

5. Swelling of hands, feet and lower limbs

Treatment options available

Those suffering from Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) require frequent blood transfusions throughout the life. The permanent treatment for the disease remains a stem cell transplant which can work up to the point of cure while ensuring the survival of the patient at the same time. The transplant can be from either the sibling or a family member. However if one is unable to find a donor in the family, then there exists one or more Stem Cell registries in any major country.

The government in February 2019 began to set up a National Stem Cell Registry to create an India-specific bone-marrow donor database for treatment of life-threatening blood disorders, Sickle Cell Disease one amongst them.

“We have 400,000 Indians registered with us as donors, and have helped perform at least 500 transplants using our donors to date, which is still not enough. It’s a good initiative, we have been intimated that they want to work with us,” Raghu Rajagopal, CEO, DATRI, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times which is one of the largest stem-cell registries in the country. A total of five such registries have been combined to form a National database for stem cell donors.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma