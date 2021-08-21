World Senior Citizen's Day 2021: we have brought you some warm wishes, messages and quotes to share with your grandparents and thank them for their support.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Senior Citizen's Day 2021 is celebrated annually on August 21 to honour and acknowledge their contribution to our lives. This day raises awareness about the issues and difficulties they face after getting old. On this day, we should thank them for nurturing us and the society with good values. Also, one must seek knowledge from their experiences for a better future.

World Senior Citizen Day was founded by Ronald Reagen, former President of the USA, after he signed Proclamation on August 19, 1998. In his proclamation, Regan said, “For all that, they have achieved throughout their lives and for all that they continue to do, we owe our gratitude and sincere greetings to our senior citizens”. On December 14, 1990, United National General Assembly (UNGA) announced August 21 as World Senior Citizens Day.

As the day is here, we have brought you some warm wishes, messages and quotes to share with your grandparents and thank them for their support. Also to mark the day, you can share it on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World Citizen Day 2021 Wishes

We are lucky to have such a thoughtful, experienced and motivating generation with us who is always there for us to guide us…. Wishing you a very Happy World Senior Citizen Day.

World Senior Citizen Day is a reminder that we must value the senior citizens around us as they are the ones who have worked hard to give us this wonderful life. Happy World Senior Citizen Day.

Let us celebrate World Senior Citizen Day by honouring each and every senior citizen around us, by thanking them for helping us grow in so many ways…. Warm wishes on World Senior Citizen Day.

Old places and old persons in their turn, when spirit dwells in them, have an intrinsic vitality of which youth is incapable, precisely, of the balance and wisdom that come from long perspectives and broad foundations. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

Happy Senior Citizens Day to all those elders who make life a lot wiser for us. We are glad to have you with us and want you forever.

World Senior Citizen Day is a very special day as it celebrates the senior generation who has always worked hard to make our lives better…. Best wishes on World Senior Citizen Day.

When I look at you, I am inspired to be a better human and a more hard-working soul because you have made age just a number and life an inspiration. Happy World Senior Citizen Day.

Life is precious and you motivate us to make the best and most of it. Thanks for being so amazing so inspire so many like us. Wishing you a very Happy World Senior Citizen Day.

For people who are full of life and hope, life opens up new doors and then they live like invincible heroes. You are truly a hero and a true inspiration. Happy World Senior Citizen Day.

When I see you, I see my ideal because you teach me to never give up and always be ready to face new challenges in life. Sending the best of my wishes on World Senior Citizen Day to you.

Age is for those who get affected by it and not for those who live like a king and you are the real king who is still young and inspiring at 80. Wishing you a very Happy World Senior Citizen Day.

If life is a challenge then you are the hero because only real-life heroes fight and survive bright and happy at 80. Thanks for being so inspiring for generations to come. Happy World Senior Citizen Day.

World Citizen Day 2021 Messages

“Life is a journey and you should always take pride in having such a long and beautiful journey. Happy Senior Citizens Day.”

“The life you have lived is a compilation of many good and bad stories that you have written with the people who were a part of your life. Warm wishes on Senior Citizens Day.”

“Senior citizens of a country are the ones who can truly tell how much we have progressed. Wishing them a very Happy Senior Citizens Day.”

“Let us learn whatever we can from our senior citizens because they have so many experiences and so much knowledge to give us. Happy Senior Citizens Day.”

“The occasion of Senior Citizens Day reminds us that we must always value our citizens. Wishing our senior citizens a very Happy Senior Citizens Day.”

Senior Citizens can be all dependent upon you and you need to make sure that they are taken the right care of! Happy Senior Citizens Day.

Having a senior citizen at home is truly essential. They can be the best guides for life due to the immense experience they hold about the various walks of life. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

Every elder you disregard today, remember the fact that you shall become old too, and then you shall be treated in the same way because karma spares none!

“A big age number only reflects that you are truly rich in experiences and in knowledge. Wishing a very Happy Senior Citizens Day.”

World Citizen Day 2021 Quotes

“Always respect the senior citizens not only because they are elder to us but they are far more experienced and truly make the best teachers in the world!!!”

“Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.”

- Mark Twain

“We are always asked to respect senior citizens because they are elder to us and also because they are wise and they have seen life from the angles we have missed.”

“Old Age is like everything else. To make a success of it, you’ve got to start young.”

- Theodore Roosevelt

“Education is the best provision for old age.”

- Aristotle

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

- Les Brown

“Old age is a good and pleasant thing. It is true you are gently shouldered off the stage, but then you are given such a comfortable front stall as spectator.”

- Confucius

"Every time I think that I'm getting old, and gradually going to the grave, something else happens."

- Lillian Carter

"Aging is not "lost youth" but a new stage of opportunity and strength."

- Betty Friedan

"Old age is not a disease - it is strength and survivorship, triumph over all kinds of vicissitudes and disappointments, trials, and illnesses."

- Maggie Kuhn

“The good thing about being old is not being young.”

