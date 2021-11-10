New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Science Day for Peace and Development is observed every year on November 10 in order to highlight the importance of science in society and its role in promoting sustainable development. Back in 2001, World Science Day was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). However, the day was celebrated in 2002 for the first time.



According to the UN, the day is celebrated to ensure that people are well aware of the development in the science sector and the role played by scientists to provide us a better vision and understanding of the Earth.

History of World Science Day for Peace and Development

UNESCO, along with International Science Council, organised the World Conference on Science in Budapest in 1999 where a lot of delegates raised their voices for greater public awareness of science and about the use of scientific knowledge to attain humanistic and materialistic goals.

Due to the World Science Day for Peace and Development, various projects, programmes, and funding for science have been generated.

Significance of World Science Day for Peace and Development:

According to the UN, the significance of the day is to :

* To create public awareness about the important role of science in peaceful and sustainable societies

* The day highlights the challenges faced by science in raising support for the scientific endeavour.

* On World Science Day for Peace and Development, new national and international commitments are made in order to use science that will benefit the society

Theme of World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021

This year's theme for World Science Day for Peace and Development is "Building Climate-Ready Communities." Climate Change is one of the biggest threats to human mankind. This theme will aware people of climate change and make them climate-conscious to fix the deteriorating health of Earth.

