New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Schizophrenia is one of the complex and serious mental health disorder, which affects the normal functioning of the brain. People start hallucinating things, have delusional thoughts, disordered behaviour and thinking. This disorder affects the day to day life of a person and requires lifelong treatment. A common myth around schizophrenia is that people suffering from this disorder have a split personality, but this is untrue. The patient carries only 1 personality it's just they are confused, delusional and lives in their own small world. So to raise awareness regarding this mental disorder, every year, on May 24, World Schizophrenia Day 2021 is observed.

National Schizophrenia was declared May 24 as World Schizophrenia Day to honour Dr Phillippe Pinel from France. He was one of the important figures to provide treatment and human care for mentally ill people.

Now, as the day is around the corner, we have brought you some common signs and symptoms that will help you in identifying people suffering from Schizophrenia. Check out below:

Schizophrenia Common Symptoms in Adults

Delusions

Hallucinations

Disorganized thinking and speech

Extremely disorganized or abnormal motor behaviour

Disturbances of emotions

Reduced or lack of ability to function normally

Schizophrenia Common Symptoms in Teenagers

Withdrawal from friends and family

A drop in performance at school

Trouble sleeping

Irritability or depressed mood

Lack of motivation

Please Note: These symptoms can vary from person to person or depends upon the severity over time. In men, symptoms of schizophrenia start in the early to mid-20s while in women it begins in the late 20s. Compared to adults, teenagers are less likely to have delusions but are more likely to have visual hallucinations.

According to studies, people who suffer from Schizophrenia die early than the general population. Around 20 million people are suffering from this disorder across the globe.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv