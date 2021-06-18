The idea behind marking a sauntering day was to encourage people to slow down and appreciate the world around them and connect with nature and surroundings. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The World Sauntering Day 2021 is right around the corner. The special day is dedicated to slow-walking and enjoy nature's little things around them in life. This day is celebrated annually on June 19 which also teaches people to not to rush and keep running in life all the time.

The World Sauntering Day was first celebrated in the United States at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan during 1979. This idea was spread by a publicist named, WT Rabe who introduced this day in response to activities like jogging, running and brisk walking. The idea behind marking a sauntering day was to encourage people to slowdown and appreciate the world around them and connect with nature.

World Sauntering Day 2021: Health Benefits

Since this day reminds everyone to slow down and think about good things which nature has to offer in life, it has got to have some benefits. Yes, walking slow and enjoying the surroundings can be very beneficial and especially during COVID-19 lockdown when the whole world came to a halt, it made many people realise that sometimes it is good to take a break from the rat race and be at peace. Therefore, here we are with a few benefits of sauntering which you should definitely give a read

It is good for mental health

As per experts, at times slowing down is not just good for your physical but mental health too. It keeps you calm and releases extra stress in life.

Lesser chances of muscle cramps

Walking slow and is not just about enjoyment but one can even avoid the chances of joint pains and muscle cramps with sauntering.

Easily do-able

You don't need a park or a very large space for sauntering, even your home's corridor or a long passage would do, be it indoors or outdoors.

Fosters self-awareness

Many people have said that they were able to pay attentio themselves much more than before and could even feel sensations and emotions and have clarity of thoughts once they started slow-walking regularly.

How to slow walk

Slow walking is an easy process and just requires you to follow these steps:

Stand straight and relax your arms and shoulders

Breathe normally and keep your eyes downwards

If you are having random crazy or fast-paced thoughts in your head then start walking and count your breath until you are at peace.

Walk slowly like this for 15-20 minutes.

