World Rose Day 2022: Why This Day Is Observed? Know History And Significance Here

CANCER is one of the most life-threatening diseases which affects people across the world. World Rose Day (Welfare Of Cancer Patients) is dedicated to cancer patients and the people who take care of them. It is observed every year on September 22. Though cancer is a deadly disease, several cancer survivors have fought cancer. The spirit of cancer patients should be acknowledged and appreciated.

World Rose Day 2022: History

World Rose Day is observed annually to remember the 12-year-old Melinda Rose of Canada, who was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1994, but never gave up hope. She was suffering from Askin's tumor, a rare blood type cancer which did not affect her spirit. She sought through the disease like a warrior and has set an example for all cancer patients throughout the world. Doctors had given up on her, but she did not lose hope. Despite receiving high-intensity chemotherapy, she insisted on going to school. The little survivor spent time writing letters, verses poems, emails etc to the other cancer patients to cheer them up. She was a source of inspiration and happiness to other patients, her demise left a legacy that is still remembered as World Rose Day.

World Rose Day 2022: Significance

The day is celebrated to give hope and strength to the people fighting cancer. The day is all about empathy and motivation which is shown to the patients through love and care. A positive environment and mind enable the cancer-patients to deal with the disease. The objective is to make society cancer-sensitive and dull of empathy for those struck by the disease. Cancer organizations across the globe organize various events and programmes to spread awareness and sensitize society to cancer patients.

World Rose Day 2022: Wishes

"Smiling is the best way to let everyone know that you are getting stronger than the previous day. wish you a heartfelt World Rose Day."

"Wishing all the cancer survivors a wonderful World Rose Day and speedy recovery."

"Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what's important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste time. You tell people you love them. Happy World Rose Day."

"The term 'World Rose Day' refers to the use of the rose which is considered one of the most popular and beautiful flowers in the world. It symbolizes anxiety, love and kindness. Happy World Rose Day."

"Once you choose the glorious path of hope, everything becomes possible. Wishing you and all brave hearts a very wonderful World Rose Day."

"Sending you a bunch of roses to remind you that you are not alone in this fight."

World Rose Day 2022: Quotes

"There is no feeling more than comforting and consoling than knowing you are right next to the one you love."

"Cancer can affect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing you a wonderful World Rose Day."

"You have to let off the thought of what should have happened to you, rather than live on the days that you are surviving and getting braver. Wishing all the fighters a very happy World Rose Day."

"In those challenging times, you can be somebody's hope and inspiration to live freely and happily. Wishing all the somebody a very blessed World Rose Day."

"No one in this world is guaranteed a greater tomorrow. So, the only thing we can do is make the best out of today. Wish you a beautiful World Rose Day."