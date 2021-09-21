World Rose Day 2021: We have brought you warm and motivational messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends suffering from this disease.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Rose Day 2021 is celebrated annually on September 22 to bring cheer to the lives of all those people who are battling Cancer. Also, this day reminds the patients that they are not alone in this battle and are guarded with the blessings of millions.

Cancer is one of the painful diseases that make the patient extremely weak because of the harsh treatment. So, World Rose Day encourages them to fight this deadly disease and enbibes them with the spirit of the 12-year-old Melinda Rose, to who this day is dedicated.

As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you warm and motivational messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends suffering from this disease.

World Rose Day 2021: Quotes

Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart -Steve Jobs

Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what’s important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them -Joel Siegel

The wish for healing has always been half of the health – Lucius Anneals Seneca

If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.-Maya Angelou

The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it. flow with it . . .and join the dance. -Alan Watts

“You Know, Once You’ve Stood Up to Cancer, Everything Else Feels Like a Pretty Easy Fight.” – David H. Koch . ..

"Cricket is my life. Before cancer, I was happy-go-lucky. I used to think about my career and worry about the future. But post it, my thinking has completely changed. I'm happy to eat and breathe normally. I'm happy to have my life back." - Yuvraj Singh

World Rose Day 2021: Messages

If you look the way a child looks at the world, then everything is a miracle. On this special Rose, wishing all the survivors a miraculous recovery.

Cancer can affect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing you a wonderful Rose day.

Smile has the power to shatter the sadness from your heart. Hope to see you smile daily. Have a Great Rose day.

If you can look at your cancer just as a simple word, half your worries shall be taking a different direction. I hope you have an amazing Rose Day ahead.

Look at it this way, this is the only battle when your first breath of the morning declares you a winner. I hope you are able to see all the silver linings in your journey.

Time is shortening, but every day when the sun shines on you and you can feel it, I believe that is a victory for you. Have an amazing Rose day and a very beautiful life ahead of you.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv