World Rhino Day 2021: All the species of Rhino are on the edge of extinction all because of poaching, destruction of natural habitat and climate change.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Rhino Day is celebrated annually on September 22 to create awareness for all five Rhino species-- black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan, among people globally regarding the importance of Rhinos in our ecosystem. All the species of Rhino are on the edge of extinction all because of poaching, destruction of natural habitat and climate change. The horns of this incredible species are in great demand due to their medicinal properties. According to IUCN, the one-horned Rhino, also known as Indian Rhino, is listed as vulnerable species.

World Rhino Day was established in 2010, and this year, we will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of this international event.

World Rhino Day 2021: History

World Wildlife Fund-South Africa in 2010, announced to celebrate this special day on September 22. However, it was in 2011 the event got international recognition when Lisa Jane Campbell of Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe and founder of Annamitici joined hands with creative director Rhishja Cota to create large-scale awareness to protect the species.

World Rhino Day was first celebrated in the year 2011, and since then, it is being celebrated with great enthusiasm.

World Rhino Day 2021: Theme

This year, the theme of this international event is 'Keep The Five Alive', that is, black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan.

World Rhino Day 2021: Significance

The Rhinos have reached on the verge of extinction due to climate change, poaching and disturbance in natural habitat. Worl Rhino Day is celebrated to create awareness among people regarding the importance of this incredible species.

World Rhino Day 2021: Quotes

"The only way to save a rhinoceros is to save the environment in which it lives, because there's a mutual dependency between it and millions of other species of both animals and plants." -David Attenborough.

"The scary thing is that in my lifetime, 95 per cent of the world's rhinos have been killed." -Mark Carwardine.

"Rhinos are just fat unicorns. If we'd give them the time and attention they deserve, as well as a diet: They'd reveal their majestic ways." -Ashley Purdy.

"The rhino is now more or less extinct, and it's not because of global warming or shrinking habitats. It's because of Beyonce's handbags." -Steven Morrissey

"These magnificent species of Africa - elephants, rhino, lions, leopards, cheetah, the great apes (Africa has four of the world's five great apes) - this is a treasure for all humanity, and they are not for sale. They are not for trade. They need to be valued and preserved by humanity. We all need a global commitment to that." -Patrick Bergin

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv