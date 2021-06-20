World Refugee Day 2021: Coronavirus crisis has not only made it harder for refugees and asylum seekers to access education, even basic health care facilities and the requirement of a safe accommodation lacks.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Refugee Day is observed every year on June 20 to respect and honour the courage and resilience of refugees across the world. On this important day, we bring you awareness on the impact of the unprecedented and prolonged coronavirus pandemic on the displaced communities who are the most vulnerable to this health and economic crisis.



But before that let us know who is a refugee?

As per the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention, people who flee from their home countries due to the fear of persecution because of his or her race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion" is a refugee. Often such people have to face social stigma because of their identity and the wrath of natural disasters like cyclones, floods and earthquakes continuously lurk on their heads.

Impact of COVID-19 on refugees

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the displaced communities or refugees in the worst manner possible. Coronavirus crisis has not only made it harder for refugees and asylum seekers to access education, even basic health care facilities and the requirement of a safe accommodation lacks.

Already, prior to the pandemic, the refugees had limited access to higher education and other necessary facilities. Their sole means of earning livelihood has also suffered immensely due to the lockdown restrictions. It has become extremely difficult for refugees to feed their children and family amid a pandemic that has halted their source of income. On top of it, the lack of water and proper sanitization facilities has put the health of refugees at the risk of contracting the coronavirus more easily.

The impact of all this on the mental health of the displaced communities can also not be ignored. Mental health is already a hushed topic in society and for the triply marginalized communities, it leaves no scope for acknowledgment in the mainstream society. In such a situation, refugees around the world continue to struggle with this new problem.

Together we shall pledge!

On this year's World Refugee Day that has the theme –“together we heal, learn and shine” Jagran New Media wishes that people belonging to all faith come together to strengthen those who have lost their homes and loved ones amid the pandemic.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha