New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. It is observed every year on May 8, which is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant who was born on the same day in 1828. He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.

The International Federation of Red Cross has decided on #BeHumanKind! as the theme of the year 2022.

History

After World War I, Red Cross was introduced as a major contribution to the peace and set up an international commission at14th International Conference of the Red Cross to study the Red Cross Truce. In 1934 the report of the Red Cross Truce was presented and its principles were approved at the 15th International Conference in Tokyo to get applicable all across the world in different regions.

In 1946 during World War II, the Tokyo proposal was put into effect. The possibility of an annual celebration was asked by the Board of Governors of the "League of the Red Cross Societies (LORCS)", later called the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross Societies. Two years later the proposal of celebrating annually World Red Cross Day was adopted on 8 May 1948. In 1984, it was officially named 'World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day'.

Significance

This day is celebrated to commemorate the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. On World Red Cross Day, people pay tribute to the humanitarian agency for its great contribution to helping people in need. The theme of 2021's World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is 'Unstoppable'.

Principles

There are 7 principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, including Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity, and Universality.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha