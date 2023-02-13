World Radio Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme And Celebrations Of This Day

EVERY YEAR, on February 13 every year as World Radio Day. Radio has been a means of communication and expression for ages. Radio is one of America’s longest-standing and most influential mass media. World Radio Day is observed to increase awareness regarding this means of communication and how it can be further developed. It is a medium of communication that keeps us updated and informed.

World Radio Day 2023: History

World Radio Day is an international day celebrated on February 13 each year. It was decided by UNESCO on November 03, 2011, during its 36th conference. It celebrated the radio as the mass media reaching the widest audience in the world. It is observed to preserve the timeless medium and create awareness of the importance of radio in the world.

World Radio Day 2023: Significance

Radio is recognized as a great medium for educating people, providing information and promoting freedom of expression across the globe. February 13 is a proclaimed day by UNESCO to celebrate the history and future of radio as one of the means of communication and information. According to the United Nations, radio is a low-cost and popular medium, which can reach the remotest areas and the most marginalized people. It continues to broadcast when other media are out of action – for emergency communications or following a natural disaster.

World Radio Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Radio Day 2023 is "Radio and Peace" which aims to focus on the importance of independent radio to foster peace and prevent conflict.

World Radio Day 2023: Facts About Radio

1. The first true radio transmission of voice was made by Guglielmo Marconi in 1895.

2. With over 415 radio stations in about 23 languages and 146 dialects, AIR is one of the largest radio broadcasters in the world. It also has 99% population coverage and 18 FM channels.

3. On June 8, 1936, Indian State Broadcasting Service became All India Radio.

4. Radio waves are a type of energy that travels in waves.