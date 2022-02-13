New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on February 13, people across the world celebrate World Radio Day in order to underline the importance of radio. The era of the 21st century is filled with advanced technologies with easy access to the internet and other mediums of communication. However, the importance and the role of radio cannot be ignored. In far-flung areas, there are still those people who not only trust radio but also rely on it for the consumption of news and entertainment.

History of World Radio Day 2022:

World Radio Day was first proclaimed in 2011 by the member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). However, the day was later adopted in 2012 as an international day by the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, February 13 has been observed as World Radio Day.

Theme World Radio Day 2022:

This year's theme for World Radio Day is “Radio and Trust". UNESCO, on the occasion of World Radio Day, invites radio stations around the globe to commemorate the 11th edition of the event. There are 3 main sub-theme of World Radio Day 2022 are:

1. Trust in radio journalism: Journalism is all about being true to the masses and delivering the right information to them. People who are involved in Radio Journalism are required to produce high-quality content.

2. Trust and Accessibility: This sub-theme emphasis on the need for accessibility of the news to different sections of society.

3. Trust and viability of radio stations: Radio stations are required to ensure that they are successfully engaging with the audience.

Significance of World Radio Day 2022:

Radio is one of the oldest and most commonly used mediums in order to get information or news. Radio plays an essential role in delivering information during the time of natural calamities. The main aim behind introducing World Radio Day was to give people the opportunity to raise their concerns and voice their opinions.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen