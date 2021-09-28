New Delhi | Sanyukta Baijal: September 28 is observed as World Rabies Day annually. As the name suggests, the special day is dedicated to the viral disease and it also marks the death anniversary of French scientist, Louis Pasteur, who developed the first rabies vaccine.

Rabies is a fatal infection that can spread if a rabid animal bites you. To shed more light on the topic we exclusively spoke to Dr. Anant Parashar, MD, Internal Medicine, Pushpanjali Hospital, Gurgaon

What is rabies?

Rabies is a transmitted disease which is spread to humans through animals like dogs, cats, bats, etc. It can be transferred through saliva. So, if an animal has the virus of rabies in its saliva and it bites someone then he or she can get infected. It's a neurological disorder that affects one's brain and nerves.

What are its symptoms?

Symptoms and signs can be visible even after 10 days of bite or earlier. It also depends on the place where the animal has bitten you. For example, if one has been bitten on the face or his hand then chances are high that the person might show the symptoms sooner.

They are:

Fear of water

Fear of air

Behavioural changes

Attacks or seizers

What are the myths and facts associated with rabies?

Myth: If a dog bites, you will get rabies



Fact: No, it doesn't happen with every dog. But if a dog who has rabies happens to bite someone then the person will get infected.

Myth: If a rabid animal bites someone they can die within days

Fact: This is true, if an animal has the rabies virus and bites someone they can die within days. But, if one immediately get vaccinated then they can prevent the death.

Note: If an aggressive stray dog bites someone then chances are there that he may have rabies and the person should see a doctor to get vaccinates as soon as possible.

Myth: Rabies doesn't have a cure

Fact: Rabies is a 100 percent fatal disease and if one doesn't prevent it by getting vaccinated they may die.

