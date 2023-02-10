World Pulses Day 2023: 5 Reasons Why Including Legumes In Your Daily Diet Is A Must

PULSES, also known as legumes are edible seeds of leguminous plants cultivated for food. World pulses day is observed on February 10 every year to spread awareness about the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses as a part of sustainable food production. Pulses are a group of twelve crops that include dry beans, chickpeas, lentils and dry peas. The Fabaceae or Leguminosae (commonly known as the legume, pea, or bean) family is the third largest family of flowering plants, consisting of over 20,000 species.

In 2019, the General Assembly proclaimed February 10 as World Pulses Day. It is a designated United Nations global event which recognises the importance of pulses. Diets rich in pulses contribute to good health which can certainly reduce the risk of some chronic diseases. They are an essential part of healthy vegetarian and Mediterranean diets.

1. Good For Healthy Heart

Pulses such as split peas, chickpeas, moong dal, and kidney beans are healthy-heart beans which must be a part of your daily diet. They are an extensive heart-healthy food choice. Numerous researches show that consuming pulses daily can lower blood cholesterol, reduce blood pressure and help you keep full for longer hours.

2. Healthy Gut

According to Healthline, the high-quality protein, fibre, micronutrients, and antioxidant compounds in peas contribute to health benefits like nourishing a good gut. Legumes may improve blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, lower heart disease risk, and promote weight loss in the long term.

3. Controls Appetite

Being a great source of fibre, protein and complex carbohydrates, pulses make an essential part of healthy diets. They are rich in fibres, proteins, antioxidants and carbohydrates which provide necessary starch to the body. Pulses boost slow-burning energy and ultimately provide energy for a longer duration compared to fast energy sources like nature. This nature of pulses aids in controlling appetite.

4. Reduces Risk Of Cancer

Pulses contain a rich variety of compounds which, if consumed in sufficient amounts, may help in reducing tumour risk. Pulses are enriched with a variety of compounds that can help in preventing cancer, reducing the risk of cancer and suppressing cancer.

5. Rich Source Of Folate

The National Library For Medicine advocates that the high lysine and folate content make pulses a great source for making composite flours with cereals. According to Healthline, legumes are rich in folate and many other nutrients, which play a key role in breaking down homocysteine, an amino acid that can lessen the harmful effects in the body if it is present in high amounts.

