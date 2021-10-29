New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Psoriasis is a medical condition that causes red itchy and scaly patches on the skin and most commonly on the elbows, trunk, knees, and scalp. Every year, World Psoriasis Day is observed on October 29 in order to create awareness about the disease among people.

Psoriasis is a serious global health problem with at least 100 million individuals affected worldwide and affects people of all ages. The disease is a long-term chronic disease that has no cure, and it is just not only limited to the skin, but it can also spread to different organs of the body.

One of the worst problems associated with Psoriasis is that it can shoot up the blood sugar levels, and can lead to other diseases like cardiac problems, blood pressure issues, liver problems.

Psoriasis not only leaves a scar on the physical body but also affects a person mentally, as the stigma attached to it can lead a person into depression.

Organised by the International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations (IFPA), world Psoriasis Day is marked in more than 50 countries today.

Symptoms of Psoriasis

The signs and symptoms of the disease can vary from person to person. However, some of the common signs and symptoms include:

*Dry, cracked skin that may itch or bleed

*Red patches over the skin, especially on elbows, knees, and scalp covered with thick, silvery scales

*Small scaling spots -- generally seen in kids

*Stiff or swollen joints

*Pitted, ridged, or thickened nails

*Itching, burning, or soreness

The majority of Psoriasis patients undergo cycles where the symptoms of the disease flare up and then subsides for a while.

What comorbidities are associated with Psoriasis?

Apart from skin, Psoriasis can also develop other health conditions such as insulin resistance, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, chronic kidney disease.

What triggers Psoriasis

One of the reasons that trigger Psoriasis, is environmental factors. Apart from that, some of the common Psoriasis triggers include:

* Weather conditions -- cold and dry

*Consuming too much alcohol

*Rapid withdrawal of oral or systemic corticosteroids

*Skin infections and strep throat

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen