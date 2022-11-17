World Prematurity Day 2022: What is Kangaroo Mother Care? 6 Tips To Take Care Of Your Premature Baby

ACCORDING TO World Health Organization, an estimated 15 million babies are born too early every year which is more than 1 in 10 babies. Around 1 million children die each year due to complications of preterm births. On November 17 every year, World Prematurity Day is observed to spread awareness about preterm birth and ways to take care of premature babies.

As per WHO, Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed which include categories of extremely preterm (less than 28 weeks), very preterm (28 to 32 weeks) and moderate to late preterm (32 to 37 weeks). Preterm births can occur due to a variety of reasons ranging from infections, pregnancy complications, chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and genetics. Prevention of preterm births begins with a healthy and safe pregnancy.

WHO in a recent announcement issued new guidelines for skin-to-skin contact for premature babies, known as Kangaroo Mother Care.

What is Kangaroo Mother Care?

Kangaroo mother care is a method of care for preterm or premature babies. It includes skin-to-skin contact and exclusive breastfeeding which helps in improving the chances of survival of a premature baby. Kangaroo mother care has the potential to save up to 150,000 more lives each year.

Current World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations indicate starting kangaroo mother care only after the baby is stabilized in an incubator or warmer, which can take on average 3-7 days. This method is known to be effective in reducing mortality by 40 per cent among hospitalized infants with a birth weight of less than 2.0 kg.

Benefits Of Kangaroo Mother Care

Some benefits of kangaroo care include rapid weight gain, decreased crying, stabilizing of baby's heart rate, improved baby's breathing pattern, successful breastfeeding episodes, earlier hospital discharge and gain in sleep time. Some benefits for parents involve bonding with the baby, an increase in breast milk supply, and an increase in the sense of control among many others.

Tips to take care of your premature baby

1. Premature babies are very delicate, physically weak and tend to feel more hungry, therefore, keep feeding them on time.

2. Use lukewarm water to bathe the baby with extra care.

3. Keep a record of your baby's growth and share it with your doctor.

4. Be extra cautious about taking your premature baby outdoors as the risk of infections are high in a preterm baby.

5. Practise kangaroo care at home for a few weeks after consulting with the doctor.

6. Take care of the baby's sleep requirements as a preterm baby needs a lot of sleep. Make sure to provide them with accurate mattresses and sleep postures.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)