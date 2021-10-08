New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: October 9th is observed as World Post Day. The day is marked in remembrance of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. It was declared as the World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969. They aimed to spread global communications via the use of posts and that people can write to anyone across the world.

In India, Indian Postal services celebrate National Postal week from October 9 to October 15. The week aims at raising awareness about the work of the postal sector and acknowledging the importance of those who work day and night to connect people across the world with posts.

World Post Day: History

Posts date back to the 1600s when postal systems started establishing in various countries and were used by many. And later in the 1800s, global postal services were established. The Universal Postal Union was established in the year1874.

The UPU was made an agency of the UN in 1948. During the 1969 UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan, October 9th was first commemorated as World Postal Day. The proposal was accepted by the member of the Indian delegation, Mr. Anand Narula and it is since then that we celebrate World Post Day every year.

World Post Day: Significance

October 9 marks the inaugural day for Universal Post Union in the year 1874. The day is celebrated to mark the importance of universal mail and the UPU’s contributions to society and the global economy. Across the globe, countries hold special exhibitions of stamps and also use the day to launch new postal initiatives. In India, the celebrations continue a week long.

World Post Day: Theme

The theme of this year’s World Post Day is “Innovate To Recover”. This theme highlights the plight of today’s problem where the postal system is beyond recovery. With everything going digital, the postal service is not gaining traction. Thus, the UPU has requested for everyone to help in recovering postal services and to innovate better ideas for its survival.

Posted By: Ashita Singh