World Population Day 2021: Is celebrated to raise awareness regarding the population issues such as the importance of family planning, child marriage, gender equality, human rights etc.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Population Day is celebrated every year on July 11 to raise awareness among people across the globe regarding the population issues such as the importance of family planning, child marriage, gender equality, human rights etc. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the day will focus on the impact of a pandemic on fertility. As per UNFPA research in March, around 12 million women experienced disruptions in family planning.

The theme of this year's World Population Day 2021 is "Rights and Choices are the Answer: Whether baby boom or bust, the solution to shifting fertility rates lies in prioritising all people’s reproductive health and rights."

World Population Day 2021: History

This day was established by Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989 as an outgrowth of the interest generated by Five Billion Day or the estimated day when the world's population surpassed the five billion mark.

The United Nations General Assembly by resolution 45/216 of December 1990, decided to continue observing this day to create awareness among people regarding the impact of overpopulation. In 1990, this day was first celebrated by 90 countries.

World Population Day 2021: Significance

This day helps in creating awareness regarding the importance of family planning, civil right, poverty, and how overpopulation is harming the progress of humanity and the ecosystem. After China, India stands at the second position in the world most populous country list. Due to the high rate of population, India faced many challenges in controlling the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020-21.

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," Sustainable Development 2030 agenda is the world's blueprint for a better future for all on a healthy planet. On World Population Day we recognise that this mission is closely interrelated with demographic trends including population growth, ageing, migration, and urbanisation".

