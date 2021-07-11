World Population Day 2021: We have brought you some quotes from famous people that will inspire you to achieve World Population Day goals:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Population Day 2021 is observed to raise awareness worldwide regarding the issues of overpopulation and its impact on the ecosystem. This day was created by the United Nations Development Programme's Governing Council in 1989. This day was inspired by the public interest after the world's population reached five billion. To observed this special day, several seminars, debates, discussions and competitions are organised to raise awareness.

The biggest obstacle was mixing abortion with overpopulation. These are two things that have nothing to do with each other. ~ Jacques Yves Cousteau

“Close to a billion people – one-eighth of the world’s population – still live in hunger. Each year 2 million children die from malnutrition. This is happening at a time when doctors in Britain are warning of the spread of obesity. We are eating too much while others starve”. – Jonathan Sacks

If we don’t halt population growth with justice and compassion, it will be done for us by nature, brutally and without pity- and will leave a ravaged world. ~ Nobel Laureate Henry W. Kendall

“Every state has the primary duty to protect its own population from grave and sustained violations of human rights, as well as from the consequences of humanitarian crises, whether natural or man-made”. – Pope Benedict XVI

“Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence”. – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

The problem of the growing food shortage cannot be solved without in many cases a simultaneous effort to moderate population growth. ~ U Thant, former UN Secretary-General (1909-1974)

“As a woman leader, I thought I brought a different kind of leadership. I was interested in women’s issues, in bringing down the population growth rate… as a woman, I entered politics with an additional dimension – that of a mother”. – Benazir Bhutto

Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry”. – Norman Borlaug

“A finite world can support only a finite population; therefore, population growth must eventually equal zero”. – Garrett Hardin

“The combination of population growth and the growth in consumption is a danger that we are not prepared for and something we will need global co-operation on”. – Maurice Strong

Once it was necessary that the people should multiply and be fruitful if the race was to survive. But now to preserve the race it is necessary that people hold back the power of propagation. ~ Helen Keller, world-renowned deaf and blind author and lecturer

Rapid population growth and technological innovation, combined with our lack of understanding about how the natural systems of which we are a part work, have created a mess”. – David Suzuki

“Population, when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio”. – Thomas Malthus

