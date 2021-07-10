This special day is acknowledged annually on July 11 to make people aware of the cons and difficulties which the world might face due to the increasing population. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International days are observed to educate the public and mobilize the resources on some concerned issues and so is World Population Day. This special day is acknowledged annually on July 11 to make people aware of the cons and difficulties which the world might face due to the increasing population.

World Population Day was established in 1987 by United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) in December 1990 and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to continue it. Organized by The Population Division of the United Nations Department Of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), here are a few important yet lesser-known facts about the World Population Day which need your attention immediately.

Facts about the World Population Day

The world population is growing very rapidly. In 1950 it was around 2.6 billion, in 1987 it was 5 billion, in 1999 it was 6 billion and in October 2011 the estimated population was 7 billion.

A global movement " 7 Billion Action " wad launched to mark this milestone.

The world population is expected to increase rapidly and will be approximately 9.7 billion by 2050. It could be at nearly 11 billion around 2100.

India has the world's second-largest population after China. It is expected to become the most populated country in the world by 2100 with around 1.5 billion population.

Vatican City is the smallest country having land area only 121 acres and a population of less than 1000 people.

It is expected that by 2050 people aged 60 above will be 12.3 percent of the total population, as life expectancy is on the rise. It is believed that the life expectancy will go up to 77 years of age.

Due to fast urbanisation, it is expected that by 2050 about 68 percent of the population will live in urban areas.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal