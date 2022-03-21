New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Poetry Day is celebrated every year on March 21st to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increase the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard. The day was declared by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 1999. Its aim is to promote the writing of national, regional, and international poetry and its movements. As the day is here, we bring you five poets whose poetry you must read at least once.

Pablo Neruda

Pablo Neruda or Ricardo Eliécer Neftalí Reyes Basoalto was a Chilean poet-diplomat and politician. He has written different genres of poetry like surrealist poems, historical epics, political manifestos, and prose autobiography but his love poems are best known by common folks. If you have ever come across these lines "Tonight I can write the saddest lines. I loved her, and sometimes she loved me too," and liked the meaning it manifests you must read his collection of romantic poems called "Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair".

WB Yeats

WB Yeats or William Butler Yeats was an Irish poet, dramatist, and writer of the 20th century. He was a foremost figure of the time who is known for his cyclical theories of life and realistic and politicised poems. In many of his poems, you would find the reference to Maud Gonne, with whom, Yeats was infatuated. You must read Yeats' "No second troy" which describes Maud Gonne's beauty as a destructive force.

Amrita Pritam

Not just the west, India too has many poets whose understanding of life is at par with excellence. Amrita Pritam is one of them who wrote in Punjabi and Hindi. Most of her poems reflect the trauma of Partition. You might have come across the famous lines from her poem "Mai Tenu Phir Milangi". She had an unrequited affection for poet Sahir Ludhianvi. You must read about her intriguing life.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned Indian poet of early 20th century Hindi literature. He was the father of actor Amitabh Bachchan. As children, many of us have recited Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems like Agneepath, Path Ki Pehchan, and Andhere ka Deepak. His poems are motivational and inspired by life struggles.

