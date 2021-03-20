World Poetry Day 2021: As the day is around the corner, we have listed several famous quotes and excerpts of famous poets that will make you fall in love with this beautiful form of art.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Poetry is a beautiful form of expression that opens the cockles of the heart and touched the soul. William Wordsworth quoted it as “The spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings”. Poetry has its own way of expressing deep emotions with ease, and it must not be wrong to say that a world without poetry will be hard to survive. Now you all must be thinking about why we are talking about Poem, then let us tell you on March 21, UNESCO celebrates World Poetry Day every year. Yes, you read that right, the day aims to celebrate the creativity of all the poets.

In 1999, UNESCO declared this day as World Poetry Day to support cultural diversity. They wanted to spread awareness among people that Poetry is not an ancient form of art, rather it co-exists in the period. As the day is around the corner, we have listed several famous quotes and excerpts of famous poets that you must read.

World Poetry Day 2021 Excerpt of Famous Poems

1. Where The Mind Is Without Fear by Rabindranath Tagore

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments

By narrow domestic walls;

Where words come out from the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way;

Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;

Where the mind is led forward by thee;

Into ever-widening thought and action;

Into that heaven of freedom,

My Father, let my country awake.



2. The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost



I shall be telling you this with a sigh,

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I-I took the one less travelled by, And that has made all the difference.

3. Daffodils by William Wordsworth

I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o'er vales and hills,

When all at once I saw a crow,

A host, of golden daffodils;

Beside the lake, beneath the trees,

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.

4. All the World’s a Stage by William Shakespeare

All the worlds a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances,

And one man in his time plays many parts,

His acts being seven ages.

5. In the Bazaars of Hyderabad by Sarojini Naidu

What do you weave, O ye flower-girls

With tassels of azure and red?

Crowns for the brow of a bridegroom,

Chaplets to garland his bed.

Sheets of white blossoms new-garnered

To perfume the sleep of the dead.

World Poetry Day 2021 Quotes

‘A poem begins as a lump in the throat, a sense of wrong, a homesickness, a lovesickness.’ – Robert Frost

'Poetry is the universal language which the heart holds with nature and itself.’ – William Hazlitt

‘Poetry is language at its most distilled and powerful.’ – Rita Dove

'Poetry isn’t a profession, it’s a way of life. It’s an empty basket; you put your life into it and make something out of that.’ – Mary Oliver

‘A poet must never make a statement simply because it sounds poetically exciting; he must also believe it to be true.’ – W. H. Auden

‘Poetry is truth in its Sunday clothes.’ – Joseph Roux

‘You can find poetry in your everyday life, your memory, in what people say on the bus, in the news, or just what’s in your heart.’ – Carol Anne Duffy

‘Poetry is the lifeblood of rebellion, revolution, and the raising of consciousness.’ – Alice Walker

‘Breathe in experience, breathe-out poetry.’ – Muriel Rukeyser

