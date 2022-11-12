World Pneumonia Day 2022: 6 Nutrient-Rich Foods That Aid Fast Recovery From Pneumonia

ACCORDING TO the statistics of the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs and can be deadly. It is the single largest disease which is the leading cause of death of children worldwide.

As per UNICEF, this disease kills more children than any other infectious disease, taking the lives of over 700,000 children under the age of five years or around 2,000 every day which includes newborns.

Recovering from pneumonia can be very exhausting and puts strains on the mind and body. However, an infected person can choose heart-healthy foods, eat nourishing food, take plenty of rest, practice light physical exercise and other lifestyle changes to recover from this contagious disease. Look below for the list of foods that you must include in your diet for a speedy recovery from pneumonia.

1. Whole Grains

Whole grains such as barley, oats, brown rice, and quinoa are enriched with carbohydrates contains which provide energy to the body during this period when a person is infected. The selenium mineral in whole grains can strengthen the immune system of an individual which helps fight against the disease.

2. Protein-rich foods

A balanced diet rich in protein foods is advantageous for people suffering from pneumonia. The anti-inflammatory properties of seeds, nuts, white meat, beans, salmon and sardines repair damaged tissues and build new tissues in the body. Foods such as tofu, eggs, and cheese are high in protein content and can recover from pneumonia patients.

3. Honey

Honey is a natural home remedy ingredient found in every household. Known for its healing properties, honey cures cough and cold which are some common symptoms of pneumonia.

4. Yogurt

The probiotics in yogurt impede the growth of pneumonia-causing pathogens. The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of yogurt boost the immune system and help to fight the bacteria and viruses in the body.

5. Fenugreek Tea

Fenugreek tea helps in relieving persistent cough in pneumonia. Numerous researches state that fenugreek seeds are beneficial in reducing the body's temperature during fever in pneumonia.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric acts as a mucolytic which helps in removing mucus and catarrh which helps in easy breathing. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help in reducing chest pain and can be consumed with warm milk or in tea.