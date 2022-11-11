World Pneumonia Day 2022: Know History, Significance, Theme And Other Important Details Of This Day

WORLD Pneumonia day is observed every year on November 12 to spread awareness and educate people about the disease. It is a global event to educate people about the causes and preventions of pneumonia and increase awareness in society.

Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs and is the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide. According to World Health Organization, pneumonia killed 170,180 children under the age of 5 in 2019, accounting for around 14 per cent of all deaths of children under 5 years of age but 22 per cent of all deaths in children aged between 1 to 5 years.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: History

World Pneumonia day was first observed under 'Stop Penuemonia', an initiative by Global Coalition Gainst Child Pneumonia. After that, WHO and UNICEF launched an integrated Global action plan to Prevent and control Pneumonia and Diarrohea. More than 100 organizations representing the interests of children joined as Global Coalition to fight against the leading cause of child deaths, Pneumonia on November 12, 2009.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Significance

The day was established by Stop Pneumonia Initiative in 2009 with the objectives to raise awareness and advocate for global action. Pneumonia is a deadly but preventable disease. There are affordable prevention options available to treat the deadly disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), several countries such as Kenya, Zambia, Bangladesh, India and Uganda have developed plans at the state, district and national levels to control and prevent pneumonia and diarrhoea.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Pneumonia Day is based on the Worldwide Pneumonia Awareness Campaign- "Pnuemolight 2022" along with the theme and slogan as "Pneumonia Affects Everyone", to spread awareness around the world.