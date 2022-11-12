World Pneumonia Day 2022: Causes, Warning Signs, Symptoms And Prevention Of This Infectious Disease That You Must Know

WORLD PNEUMONIA day is observed as an annual global event to fight against pneumonia. The day is celebrated each year on November 12, to raise awareness about the deadly disease and to advocate global action to protect against the disease.

The day was established by Stop Pneumonia Initiative in 2009 along with the objectives to raise awareness about the spread and prevention of this contagious disease. Pneumonia is an infectious disease that can spread through coughing and sneezing and also through fluids such as blood during childbirth. The severity of the symptoms depends on the conditions of the patients.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Causes

Some common causes of pneumonia are flu and the common cold and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of viral pneumonia in young children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), viruses, bacteria and fungi can cause pneumonia. Some less common causes of pneumonia include chickenpox, fungal infections, measles, whooping cough

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Warning signs

Pneumonia is a disease that affects one or both the lungs of an individual. The symptoms can vary from mild to severe, depending upon different factors such as age, overall health etc as per Mayoclinic,

Some common warning signs and symptoms of Pneumonia include:

Chest Pain while breathing or coughing

Cough which may produce phlegm

Fatigue

Fever

Sweating and shaking chills

Nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting

Shortness of breath

However, symptoms in babies or infants might vary from rapid breathing, trouble in breathing, fever, cough, and wheezing and can be vague, like fussiness or trouble feeding.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Prevention

1. Vaccination is extremely necessary. Numerous doctors recommend vaccines for children younger than age 2 and children aged 2 to 5 years.

2. Stop smoking as it can damage the lungs to severe levels. Exposure to tobacco smoke subdues the activation of immune responses to bacterial infections. It damages the body's natural defences against the bacteria and viruses that cause pneumonia.

3. A strong immune system is one of the best defences against any disease is the strong immune system. The immune system helps fight the harmful viruses and bacteria that attack the body of an individual and cause several harmful diseases.

4. Wash your hands with soap or alcohol bases sanitisers to prevent the germs from entering the body through the passage of your hands.

5. Good hygiene is extremely important. Adapt to healthy habits to strengthen your immune system and lungs such as getting enough rest, reducing exposure to harmful chemicals, exercising regularly and maintaining a balanced diet.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)