World Physical Therapy Day 2022: Top Six Exercises To Improve Your Posture

World Physical Therapy Day is observed on September 8 every year globally to generate awareness about the pivotal contribution of physiotherapists to society. In 1996, the World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT) declared September, 8 as World Physical Therapy Day.

The day symbolises the Unity and Solidarity of the physiotherapy community globally. It is an exceptional occasion to acknowledge the work the physiotherapists perform for their patients and the country. Every year a different theme is observed to generate awareness about the topic. The theme of the Year 2022 is Osteoarthritis, which is a condition that affects the joints, tissues around the joints and other connective tissues. On the occasion of World Physical Therapy Day, let's read below some beneficial exercises that will help you improve your postures:

1. Forward Fold

In this exercise, you have to stand with your big toes touching and your heels moderately distant. Then bring your hands to your hips and fold forward at your hips. Now, release your hands towards the floor as much as you can stretch. Curve your knees a bit and let your spine lengthen. Stick your chin into your chest and allow your head to fall heavy on the floor and stay stagnant in this posture for up to a minute. During the exercise, you should feel your back side of the body opening and lengthen.

2. Child's Pose

Rest on your shinbones with knees together, touching your toes and heels to the side. Turn over ahead at your hips and put your hands in front of you. Drop your hips back down coming up to your feet. You can use a pillow as support here. Cautiously place your forehead on the floor and rest along your body. Breathe deeply and relax in this pose for up to 5 minutes. This exercise helps the neck and lower back tension release.

3. Isometric Rows

Sit on a chair with soft support and bend your arms facing forward and palms facing each other. Bring your elbow back into the chair and compress your shoulder blades in conjunction while exhaling. Slowly release to the starting position while inhaling. You can practice this exercise several times a day as it helps to alleviate pain and firmness from sitting for too long in one place.

4. High Plank

Come onto all fours, straighten your legs, and raise your heels and hips. Straighten your back and seize your abdominal, leg and arm muscles. Elongate the back of your neck, relieve your neck and look down at the floor. Hold this position for up to 1 minute at a time. This exercise helps you relieve the pain and stiffness throughout your body.

5. Chest Opener

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and bring your arms behind you. Now entwine your fingers pressing your palms together and remember to keep your neck, head and spine in one line. Lift your chest, inhale and bring your hands towards the floor. Hold this pose for until 5 breaths and then relax. This exercise permits you to open and stretch your chest. If you spend most of the day sitting in one place this exercise will do wonders for you.

6. Goalpost Squeeze

Raise your arms in a front of you while sitting, and keep your elbows undeviating bent at a 90-degree angle with the help of your shoulders together in the middle and maintaining a 90-degree angle. Return to the starting posture and repeat 10-15 times.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)