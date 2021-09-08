To honour the immense dedication and contribution of physiotherapists, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes and more that you can share on the World Physical Therapy Day 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the era of corporate jobs where almost everyone is working while sitting in a particular posture throughout the day, back and body aches have become normal. And that's when physiotherapists enter. Their do not just help in curing people from such problems but also make everyone fit and active.

Therefore, to honour the physiotherapists, World Physical Therapy Day is observed annually on September 8. The day was first observed in 1996 by World Physiotherapy, the sole international voice for physiotherapy. It represented 625,000 physiotherapists globally via its organisations of 121 members.

On this day, physiotherapists around the globe raise awareness about health by organising campaigns, seminars, gatherings and more. In 2021, the World Physical Therapy Day's focus is to treat people affected by COVID-19.

So, to honour the immense dedication and help by physiotherapists, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes and more that you can share with your close ones. Take a look:

Posture is a very important part of every human’s personality. Keep it right with the help of physical therapy on this day. Wish you a very happy and healthy World Physical Therapy Day.

“Structure without function is a corpse.” – Karen Warren

Medicine can help to add days to life whereas physical therapy can help to add life to days. Wish you a very happy and healthy World Physical Therapy Day.

Get help and be great. Get treated with physical therapy and be healthy. Wish you a very happy and safe World Physical Therapy Day.

On the occasion of this World Physical Therapy Day, we must all remember that it might hurt today but it will definitely work tomorrow. Happy World Physical Therapy Day.

Be healthy and safe. Raise awareness about the wonders of physical therapy and create a healthier world. Wish you a very happy and safe World Physical Therapy Day.

On the occasion of this World Physical Therapy Day, we must all remember that this day is all about healing hands, who feel, share and care. Happy World Physical Therapy Day.

“Float like the butterfly and sting like the bee.” Stay healthy and be safe. Wish you a very happy World Physical Therapy Day.

“The notion of ‘bad’ movement patterns is a danger to the spontaneity of our existence” – Louis Gifford

Restore movement and function to normal and enjoy a healthy lifestyle by getting your problems treated by physical therapy on this day. Have a safe, healthy, and happy World Physical Therapy Day.

“That which enhances performance prevents injury”. – Larry Hamilton

Your speed does not matter, moving forward does. Move forward and cure your illness. Take up physical therapy on this day. Wish you a very happy, safe, and healthy World Physical Therapy Day.

“Each body is different, therefore each rehabilitation must be different” - Joerg Teichmann

Don’t let your injury or illnesses by developmental or any other disability stop you, get treated. Get physical therapy and ensure your health on this day. Wish you a very happy World Physical Therapy Day.

“Rest is not the answer, activity and therapy help healing most” - Joerg Teichmann

On the occasion of this World Physical Therapy Day remember that physical therapy can help you get stability and book a session now. Happy World Physical Therapy Day.

Medicine can help to add days to life whereas physical therapy can help to add life to days. Wish you a very happy and healthy World Physical Therapy Day.

Restore movement and function to normal and enjoy a healthy lifestyle by getting your problems treated by physical therapy on this day. Have a safe, healthy and happy World Physical Therapy Day.

Don’t let your injury or illnesses by developmental or any other disability stop you, get treated. Get physical therapy and ensure your health on this day. Wish you a very happy World Physical Therapy Day.

Your speed does not matter, moving forward does. Move forward and cure your illness. Take up physical therapy on this day. Wish you a very happy, safe and healthy World Physical Therapy Day.

The world has enough critics, so don’t be one. Encourage physical therapy and create a healthier and safer world. Wish you a very happy World Physical Therapy Day.

Patience is like a form of action. Be patient and get treated with physical therapy and stay healthy. Wish you a very safe and happy World Physical Therapy Day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal