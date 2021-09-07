World Physical Therapy Day 2021 here we are with a few important tips to keep a check on your back pains especially if you are a working professional and your job requires you to sit on a chair most of the time.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Back pain leads people to seek medical attention and results in the leading cause of work disability. It affects 60-80 percent of people throughout their lifetime.

When it comes to aches and pains in the back, there's no one size fits all and no age is not a factor. In fact all age groups getting affected, and 23 percent of world’s adults suffer from chronic low back pain. An annual rate of adolescents suffering from back pain is between 11 percent to 33 percent.

Types of back pains

The most encountered form of low back pain is called “nonspecific low back pain”, it is usually categorised in 3 subtypes-- Acute, sub-acute and chronic. It depends on the length or duration of suffering from back pain. Acute low back pain is an episode that lasted less than 6 weeks, sub-acute is between 6-12 weeks and chronic is for 12 weeks or more.

Nonspecific low back pain accounts for over 90 percent of patients entering the hospitals. Leg pain is a frequent companion arising from neurological or musculoskeletal structures of lumbar spine.

People suffering from most types of lower back pain are referred for physiotherapy treatments for 3-4 before and in worse cases considering other aggressive treatments like back surgery.

The goals of physiotherapy are to:

Decrease back pain

Increase functional movements

Teach an individual extensive home maintenance program to prevent its re-occurrence.

5 Tips to deal with back pain

Exercise is important

Strong bones and strengthened muscles are the key to good spinal health. include your daily workout with low impact cardio and exercise ball workouts.

Good posture at workplace

Use efficient ergonomic chairs that supports your back correctly, opt for stand-up desks for some part of the day and take frequent walking breaks to avoid prolonged sitting.

Lift carefully

It is the commonest cause of lower back pain. Load and unload carefully; bend at your knees, do not twist suddenly and hold the objects closer to the body

Keep your back straight

Maintain straight back for an hour after waking from long sleep as this is the time your disc is most vulnerable.

Stretching

Hamstring stretch is most important in addition to other stretches, so incorporate this in your daily routine.

