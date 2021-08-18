On World Photography Day 2021, here we are with a list of 10 astonishing pictures from Afghanistan before war. Scroll down to see more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A picture speaks a thousand words. This is something we all might have heard and admit it, it never made more sense than this era. In the world of graphics, people actually are running short of time to sit and read. All thanks to the evolution of digitalization, pictures have played a big role in explaining things sometimes better than words.

The latest example of the same is the current situation of Afghanistan where Taliban has captured the whole country and is spreading unrest. A lot is being said and written about the situation, but, the things which are literally jolting and would give you goosebumps are the videos and pictures of people running and struggling for their lives.

However, this was not the case in Afghanistan many years ago. Decades ago the nation was not in the condition which it currently is. Just like any other country Afghanistan too was a beautiful place to be in where women could walk freely and did not necessarily had to cover them, there was no terror. Surprised? Well, this actually was the case.

Therefore, on World Photography Day 2021, which is celebrated on August 19 annually to celebrate the invention of camera and photos, here we are with a list of 10 astonishing pictures from Afghanistan before war.

One can easily figure out the kind of clothes women in the family are wearing which is certainly not the case right now. They have to cover themselves up with burqa all the time.

Yes, Afghanistan had a women's basketball team.

Snapshot of a monument of Buddha which was destroyed by Taliban.

Back when women were allowed to study.

A group of women at the Kabul airport which might be a rare sight now.

Afghan model in traditional clothes, Paghman 1970s.

Young female students from different schools in Ghazi Stadium Kabul 1960s.

Kabul Airport Terminal building 1960. The location looks totally different now as people are struggling to fled the country amidst chaos.

Ariana afghan airlines 1970.

Kabul University Library, 1960s.

Did you get goosebumps?

Talking about the World Photography Day 2021, this special day is observed by wildlife photographers, photo journalists, and fashion photographers, and more. They come together to share ideas and spread awareness about this day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal