World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 to dedicate a day to all the artists who have been capturing the world in its beauty, darkness, sorrow, happiness, sadness and joy at the same time. In 1839, the process of developing pictures was started by the French Academy of Sciences. On August 19, the French government purchased the patent and announced it as a world photography day.

India is a country with a unique culture, customs and cuisines and our photographers never missed a chance to capture this beauty. Here are some famous photographs clicked by some amazing Indian photographers.

These pictures are clicked by India’s veteran and most famous photographer-photojournalist Raghu Rai. He has been awarded Padma Shree by the government of India for his Incredible work. Currently, Raghu Rai is staying in Delhi and working as a correspondent for Magnum Photos.

Atul Kasbekar is widely known for his pictures in fashion photography, he had clicked almost all superstars and models with eternal beauty and grace. These are some clicks of Atul Kasbekar.

Dabboo Ratnani is one of the most famous photographers of Bollywood, he is a fashion photographer who has clicked many masterpieces.

Dayanita Singh is widely known for her photography in documentary and portrait style. Some of her stills so incredible that leaves viewers in awe. She has released 8 books in her career that have deep narrative of her experience. Have look at her mesmerising pictures.

Sooni Taraporevala is a Mumbai based photographer, film producer and screenwriter. She is popularly known for her screenwriting in Mississipi Masala. Her photography mostly describes the daily life of common people.

