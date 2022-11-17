World Philosophy Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know

WORLD PHILOSOPHY Day is observed on the third Thursday of November each year and this year falls on November 17, 2022. The day emphasises the significance and importance of philosophy and today's world. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Philosophy refers to the in-depth study of the fundamental nature of knowledge, existence, reality and academic discipline. This special day was first celebrated in 2002.

World Philosophy Day 2022: History

World Philosophy Day was first celebrated on November 21, 2002, and was proclaimed by UNESCO. Philosophy continues to be important for the advancement of human thought in every culture and every individual, according to UNESCO. In 2007, UNESCO published a 726- pages multilingual program and meeting document on the Records of the General Conference, 33rd session in Paris in 2005.

World Philosophy Day 2022: Significance

The day acts as an opportunity to highlight the value of philosophy in today's scenario. Philosophy is a major tool in understanding the world and opinions better. Not only it is a stepping stone fro the coexistence of peace in the world, moreover, but it also helps in understanding the research, studies and analysis of the past and the present.

World Philosophy Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Philosophy Day 2022 is "The Human To Come" Which is the result of years of research and intense dialogue between artists, scientists and philosophers. UNESCO along with Le Fresnoy - National Studio of Contemporary Arts has organized a symposium and exhibition which is all set to take place in Paris, Room II, from 16th to 18th November 2022.