World Peace Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On International Day Of Peace

World Peace Day is observed as the International day of Peace since 1981 on September 21. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly and is celebrated to establish peace and prosperity in the world. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, by observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The message of peace should spread. Remind your friends and families that peace needs to be achieved and restored. On this occasion, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages to share on this day.

International Day of Peace 2022: Wishes

"Peace begins with a smile, Happy International Peace day."

"When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace. Happy International Peace day."

"Peace is a journey of thousand miles and it must be taken one step at a time. Happy World Peace Day."

"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding. Happy World Peace Day."

"A smile marks the starting of peace...keep smiling and keep spreading peace around. Happy International Peace Day."

"Peace and justice are two sides of the same coin. Happy World Peace Day."

International Day of Peace 2022: Messages

"Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but means by which we arrive at that goal. Happy International Peace Day."

"Feel unity with spirit and all creation, all things share the same breath, the tree, the man..the air shares its spirit with all the life it supports. Happy World Peace Day."

"If we are to teach peace in this world, and if we try to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children."

"Nobody can bring peace but yourself. Happy World Peace Day."

"Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, conquer with love. Happy World Peace Day."

"On the occasion of World Peace day, I wish there is just peace and happiness in this world so that we have a better and happier place to live in... Wishing you a Happy International Day of Peace."

"You can have a better life if you have peace in your life..so on the occasion of World Peace Day, I am sending my best wishes to you and hoping that there is peace in the world where we live."

"International Peace Day is a celebration of efforts and motivation to hearts to restore the peace and happiness in this world...sending my best wishes on this wonderful day."

International Day of Peace 2022: Quotes

"Do not let the behaviour of others destroy your inner peace." -Dalai Lama

"Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding barriers, quietly building new structures."' -John F. Kennedy

"Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding." -Albert Einstein

"Peace brings with it so many emotions that it is worth aiming for in all circumstances." -Estella Eliot

"You will find peace not by trying to escape problems, but by confronting them courageously. You will find peace, not in denial. but in victory." -J. Donald Walters

"It is not enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it." -Eleanor Roosevelt