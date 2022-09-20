World Peace Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Theme For This Year

THE International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day is observed across the globe on September 21 annually. It is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and people. The day serves as a reminder of what we can create together, Peace!

International Peace day 2022: History

The United General Assembly declared September 21, as World Peace Day, in 1981. The date initially chosen was the regular opening day of the annual sessions of the General Assembly. The day aims to promote and maintain peace among all people and 24 hours of global ceasefire and non-violence for groups in active combat.

International Day of Peace 2022: Theme

Each year the International Day of Peace is celebrated with a unique theme. The theme for 2022 is "End Racism, Build Peace." The joint efforts of the United Nations are to work towards a world free of racism and racial discrimination. A world where compassion and empathy overcome suspicion and hatred.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres quoted, "Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures, and everyday life in every society. It continues to be a driver of persistent inequality. It continues to deny people their fundamental human rights. It destabilizes societies, undermines democracies, erodes the legitimacy of governments, and...the linkages between racism and gender inequality are unmistakable." He shared a tweet which says,"the task of peace belongs to everyone, now more than ever, we need global solidarity, commitment and mutual trust. As we ring @UN Peace bell, we sound the call for a world of peace for all people."

The task of building peace belongs to every one of us.



Now more than ever, we need global solidarity, commitment and mutual trust.



As we ring the @UN Peace Bell, we sound the call for a world of peace for all people. #PeaceDay pic.twitter.com/M7pug7Evp3 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 16, 2022

International Day of Peace 2022: Symbol

The Peace Bell, known as the symbol of World Peace Day, was donated by the United Nations Associations in 1954. It is a tradition to ring the bell twice a year, on the first day of the spring, at the Vernal Equinox and on September 21 to celebrate the International Day of Peace. The bell was cast from coins and medals donated by the representative member, the Pope and people, including children from over 60 different countries. The bell tower was modelled after the Hanamido (a small temple decorated with flowers) that symbolises the place where Buddha was born.