New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is the country which has always spearheaded cause of world peace. It's a land of Gautam Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekanada who taught peace and non-violence to the entire world. The World Peace Day is celebrated every year on September 21 with an aim to build a peaceful and sustainable world. In 2001, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to call for "non-violence and cease-fire" on world peace day. The UN encourages countries to observe the day by adhering to "24 hours of non-violence".

On World Peace Day 2020 we bring you 7 quotes by World leaders:

1. Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul. Peace is not merely the absence of war. It is also a state of mind. Lasting peace can come only to peaceful people. - Jawaharlal Nehru

2. Each one has to find his peace from within. And peace to be real must be unaffected by outside circumstances. - Mahatma Gandhi

3. “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” -Mother Teresa

4. Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” - Albert Einstein Albert

5. If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another.” - Winston Churchill

6. If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies. - Desmond Tutu Desmond

7. "Indeed a civilian resister offers resistance only when peace becomes impossible"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma