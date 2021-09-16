17 September is observed as the World Patient Safety Day across the World. The day aims to spread awareness and enhance the world's understanding of patient safety. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on September 17 the world observes World Patient Safety day. The day is celebrated by the World Health Organization, its international partners, and all the other countries. The day aims to spread awareness and enhance the world's understanding of patient safety.

The World Patient Safety Day aims at increasing public engagement for the safety of health care, promoting patient safety, and reducing patient harm. The day became more significant when the world was tackling COVID-19 Pandemic and the health workers were tirelessly working to save patients and also curb the effect of infection.

World Patient Safety Day 2021: Date

World Patient Safety Day is celebrated on September 17 every year to mark the world's understanding of the safety of patients.

World Patient Safety Day 2021: History

The World Patient Safety Day was established in May 2019, the 72nd World Health Assembly established the day with the adoption of resolution WHA72.6 on ‘Global action on patient safety. World Patient Safety Day builds on a series of successful annual Global Ministerial Summits on Patient Safety, that started in 2016 in London and it got more significant during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

World Patient Safety Day 2021: Significance

World Patient Safety Day is celebrated to raise awareness of the safety of patients globally, enhance the understanding of why patient safety plays an important role in achieving sustainable development goals and universal health coverage. The day is also meant to bring all the families, patients, caregivers, health workers, and communities together to be a part of patient-safe healthcare.

The day was adopted to reduce such global healthcare issues and around 194 countries who are members of WHO, endorse the establishment. This will help in getting universal health coverage for patients around the world.

The day is celebrated by lighting up iconic monuments, landmarks, and Public places in orange colour across the world. On the day many organizations organize activities to raise awareness about the day.

