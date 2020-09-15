World Ozone Day 2020: Several organisations across the globe host seminars, awareness campaigns, and create posters to tell the importance of the prevention of the ozone layer for our future generation.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Ozone Day 2020 is celebrated across the globe on September 16 every year. The day is observed to create awareness among the people about the importance of the Ozone layer in our atmosphere and the increasing depletion in the ozone layer.

The theme for this year's Ozone day is 'Ozone for life'.

The ozone layer is a stratospheric shield that protects the Earth from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation. But, the chemicals, pollutions and harmful gases generated from factories, ACs, refrigerators and others are intensely damaging the ozone shield.

So to mark the importance of this day, here are some quotes, wishes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with the climate warriors.

The only thing that stops the earth from getting fried is the ozone layer. Protect it and protect yourself. World Ozone Day

Ozone is like a “MOTHER” of EARTH….who protect her child from harmful radiations. Our Mother. World Ozone Day

Don’t make the Ozone layer disappear or a UV spear will impale life. Happy World Ozone Day

You don’t have to be a mayor to help protect the ozone layer. Protect the ozone layer for it protects us. Great Wish on World Ozone Day

Doesn’t let the future go up in smoke. SAVE THE OZONE. Save ozone save a life (God Bless you). World Ozone Day.

Wishing you a very Happy World Ozone Day and also reminding you that we all need ozone for our survival and therefore, we all must protect it.

Every one of the all-inclusive community should guarantee to use simply regular things and cleave down the utilization of the things that reason the utilization of the ozone layer.

On the occasion of World Ozone Day, let us always remember that we are the ones responsible for its destruction and we are the ones who need to protect it.

Slogans for Ozone Day 2020:

Ozone today, Oxygen tomorrow

Earth without ozone is like a house without a roof

Ozone-not just a layer but a protector

Deal today with Ozone for a Better Tomorrow

Prevent skin cancer – Protect the ozone layer!

Ozone, Ozone, Don’t go away. We want you today

Every ozone hole is a threat to our soul

Life depletes when Ozone Depletes. So to save life save Ozone

