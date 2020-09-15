This is how we as a human can save the ozone layer from depletion.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Ozone Day is observed on September 16 to spread awareness about the constant depletion of the ozone layer and how it is affecting our environment. Several organisations across the globe host seminars, awareness campaigns, and create posters to tell the importance of the prevention of the ozone layer for our future generation.

The ozone layer is a stratospheric shield that protects the Earth from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation. But, the chemicals, pollutions and harmful gases generated from factories, ACs, refrigerators and others are intensely damaging the ozone shield. So, we can follow these 5 easy steps to slow down its depletion

1. Maintain your ACs and refrigerators: The ACs and refrigerators need regular maintenance as their malfunctioning can release CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) in the air which is extremely harmful to the ozone layer.

2. Reduce consumption of dangerous gases: While cleaning, working in chemical factories and at other places we should reduce the use of harmful gases like halogenated hydrocarbon, CFCs, methyl bromide and nitrous oxide. We can replace our cleaning agents with non-toxic products such as vinegar or bicarbonate.

3. Carpooling and local shopping: We all know that air pollution is the biggest reason for ozone depletion. With a few changes in our lifestyle, we can preserve our civilisation on Earth. People can use public transport instead of their private vehicles. It will not just protect the environment but also help you to save more money. People can also opt for local shopping. It will help in maintaining local merchants and reduce unnecessary travelling.

4. Eco-friendly products: Try to use organic products in your daily life. Avoid packed food or foods with preservatives.

5. 3Rs: Reuse, Reduce and Recycle is one of the oldest Mantras of protecting the environment. Reduce the use of harmful products and gases. Reuse the products if possible. And, Recycle all possible wastes.

