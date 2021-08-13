World Organ Donation Day 2021: Here we are with some encouraging messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Organ Donation Day 2021 is observed annually on August 13 to raise awareness about the importance of donating organs. Also, the campaign debunks the myths related to donating organs and encourages people to donate their organs after death to save the lives who are in dire need of it. According to a World Health Organization, around 0.01 per cent of people in India donate their organs after death.

Ronald Lee Herrick became the first person to donate his organ, a kidney, to his identical twin brother in 1954. Following this, the doctor, who performed the surgery, Dr Josephy Murray, received the Nobel Prize on Physiology or Medicine in 1990 for advances in organ transplantation.

As the globe is celebrating World Orhan Donation Day 2021, here we are with some encouraging messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends. Also, to mark the day, you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World Organ Donation Day 2021 Messages

Many organs can be donated like the heart, the lungs, the kidneys, the eyes, and many more, and surely you can bring yourself to part with some of these to grant somebody else the gift of life. Happy World Organ Donation Day!

“If one person volunteers to donate his organs, he is actually giving life to many lives in this world. Wishing a very Happy World Organ Donation Day.”

“You will continue to live in many hearts and many prayers even when you are not there. Donate your organs and spread smiles across miles. Happy World Organ Donation Day.”

“Let us make it a special World Organ Donation Day by spreading more and more awareness about this kind act which this world needs. Happy World Organ Donation Day.”

“Your organs can be extremely very useful to someone else after you are not there. Don’t burn them or bury them, donate them. Warm wishes on World Organ Donation Day.”

The donation of your organs to someone in need truly make you a hero. Happy World Organ Donation Day!

“World Organ Donation Day reminds each one of us that all of us have the chance to donate our organs and leave something good for someone else. Happy World Organ Donation Day.”

Your organs die when you die and instead of letting them burn to ashes, you can donate them so that someone else in need can live. Happy World Organ Donation Day!

Death is inevitable but you can bring life to many people just by donating your organs. Warm greetings to you on World Organ Donation Day my dear.”

Set an example for others to follow. Donate your organs to save many lives.

The lives of millions of people can be saved if every dying person volunteers to donate his or her healthy organs. Happy World Organ Donation Day!

Let your organs function even when you are not there. Let them give life to someone else.

You will not feel once you are dead but using your organs, someone else in need can escape death and live life once again. Have an awareful World Organ Donation Day people!

Let us spread the importance of the donation of organs to people everywhere so that we can save the deaths of many people whose own organs have failed. Happy World Organ Donation Day!

It is a gesture of kindness and heroism if you can give away your precious organs to somebody else who needs them. Happy World Organ Donation Day!

Your organs are far more useful to a person who needs them than being burnt to ashes or let rot underground. Have an awareful World Organ Donation Day people!

World Organ Donation Day 2021 Quotes

“The decision to become a donor can save up to eight lives and enhance many more—men, women, and children who depend on the generosity and sacrifice of others. I encourage individuals of all ages and backgrounds to consider this unique opportunity to help those in need and to discuss this choice with friends and family.” -Barack Obama

“The measure of life is not its duration but its donation.” -Peter Marshall

“I’ve learned there’s power deep down inside yourself, and you can find it when you don’t give up on yourself and when you ask for help.” -Selena Gomez

“Find a need and fill it.” - Ruth Stafford Peale

“There will be a time when all of the pieces will fit together.” -Nitya Prakesh

“I would donate whatever anybody would take.” -George Clooney

“Share your life. Share your decision.” – Michael Jordan

“Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud..” - Maya Angelou

“Live life after death – pledge to donate your body.” - Amit Abraham

“It takes lives to save lives.” - Oscar Auliq-Ice

World Organ Donation Day 2021 Slogans

Donate organ because it is a kind act which keeps you alive even when you are not there.

Just by donating your organs, you can continue to live forever.

There is no bigger donation than donating your organs.

You can put an end to many sufferings by donating your precious organs.

Organ donation is the kindest donation this world needs right now.

You have no idea how much happiness you can gift someone with your donated organs.

