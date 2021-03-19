World Oral Day 2021: This day is observed annually on March 20 to spread awareness about oral disease and hygiene. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As per The Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, oral diseases affect 3.5 billion people in the world. Well, that's some data to be scared about but don't worry we have a few tips to help you out on the World Oral Health Day 2021. This day is observed annually on March 20 to spread awareness about oral disease and hygiene and on how to keep your teeth healthy. The purpose of its special day is to instill confidence in people for their oral health.

2021's theme for World Oral Health Day is 'Be Proud Of Your Mouth'. So, therefore here we are with three tips and tools which will help you maintain your dental hygiene and make you proud of your mouth

Try mouthwash

Whenever it's about oral hygiene, usually the first thing which comes to people's mind is brushing regularly. But that's not enough. Apart from brushing one needs to add other things in their routine and one of them is mouthwash. Yes, mouthwashes available in the stores contain chlorhexidine which is an antibacterial ingredient. This helps in controlling plaque and gingivitis.

Floss can be a good option

As per the CDC, flossing is very essential for your dental hygiene. It can not just remove plaque and bacteria from your teeth but will also help you have a fresh breath. This is recommended as food trapped between the teeth can cause a bad smell in your mouth.

Consider charcoal

Although don't stick to brushing your teeth with activated charcoal everyday. As it can make your enamel weaker. But this works wonders to remove surface stains from your teeth. Yes, it does have some proven benefits for your teeth.

So guys, now is the time when you should amp up your dental hygiene routine. What say?

Disclaimer: The information provided here is from health-related sources and studies. Do refer to your dentist before making any big changes in your health routine.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal