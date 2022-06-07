A report by the UN suggests that the ocean not only produces 50% of the planet’s oxygen but is also pivotal to our economy with an estimated 40 million people being employed by ocean-based industries by 2030. Even though the ocean plays a major role in the survival of living beings, the actions of humans have led to the depletion of 90% of big fish populations, UN reports suggest. It is important not only to acknowledge the fact that we humans have taken more from the ocean than can ever be replenished.

World Oceans Day 2022: History

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on the 8th of June. According to UNESCO, the United Nations General Assembly in 2008 decided to designate June 8 as the 'World’s Oceans Day' to celebrate our world’s shared ocean and our personal connection to the sea. It is also marked to raise awareness about the key role the ocean plays in our lives and the important ways people can help protect it.

World Oceans Day 2022: Theme

The 2022 theme for World Ocean Day is Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean: “Shedding light on the communities, ideas, and solutions that are working together to protect and revitalize the ocean and everything it sustains.” This is the first time when this event will be a hybrid celebration. It will be hosted in-person at the UN Headquarters in New York to be broadcasted live.

Endangered Ocean Animals

The improper interventions of humans in nature are pushing several of the species in the ecosystem to the verge of extinction.

Blue Whale: Whales play an important role in maintaining a healthy marine environment. But unfortunately, excessive commercial hunting has resulted in a decrease in its population drastically.

Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle: The ridley sea turtle often shelters in the Gulf of Mexico. It often migrates to the Atlantic Ocean only to come back to lay eggs. The loss of habitat, marine pollution and entanglement in fishing nets etc. have resulted in the reduction of the population of these turtles. These are saved by harvesting and incubating and hatching the eggs in temperature-controlled rooms.

Hammerhead Shark: According to Marine Insight, these migratory sharks are subjected to being victimized for their fin. Even the process itself is horrifying as the sharks are caught by fishermen, dragged on board and cut off their fins while they are still breathing.

Vaquita: According to reports, there are only a dozen of these marine mammals left in the world since the percentage of decline in their population was as much as 90% since 2011.

Posted By: Anushka Vats