The World Ocean Day was officially given recognition by United Nation in 2008. UN General Assembly decided June 8 as the special day. Read on to know more about it in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: To remind the major role that oceans of the world play in our everyday life, the World Ocean Day is celebrated. The day is observed on June 8 every year to inspire actions, and make use of marine resources responsibly.

World Ocean Day was proposed by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) for the first time at the Earth Summit- UN Conference on Environment and Development in Riode Janeiro, Brazil in 1992. The World Ocean Day was officially given recognition by United Nation in 2008. UN General Assembly decided June 8 as the special day.

World Oceans Day 2021: Theme

In 2009 the theme for World Ocean Day was 'Our Ocean, Our Responsibility'. Oceanic Global is the official non-profit and production partner to the United Nation's for World Ocean Day 2021 events and celebrations.

The theme for 2021 is 'Our Ocean, Our Responsibility'. UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development will run from 2021 to 2030. The theme of 2021 is relevant to the current times as it will connect ocean science with the needs of society.

World Oceans Day 2021: Interesting facts about ocean

For global climate and weather-related natural hazards, oceans play an important role. Some facts are:

The ocean cover over 70 percent of the planet. Ocean gives at least 50 percentage of the planet's oxygen. They are lungs of our planet.

Ocean absorbs about 30 percent of carbon dioxide of the world, therefore giving relief from the impact of global warming.

Biodiversity depends on oceans. A lot of flora and fauna found in the ocean are a part of food cycle linked with humans.

They are a key to higher global economy. Ocean based industries and employment plays a major role in our economy.

Oceans are supporting mankind and many other organisms on Earth. Still, this fact is relevant when only 5 percent of oceans have been discovered yet. They hide a lot of secrets and wonders in their depths.

These are the alarming times to preserve our oceans and their organisms as challenges to the ocean continue to grow. Big fish population is getting depleted and coral reefs are being destroyed, as a result right from global warming to disturbances in the food cycle are increasing.

We can create and protect healthier oceans that can sustain all of us, irrespective of life anywhere in the world.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal