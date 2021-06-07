World Oceans Day 2021: In recent years, studies have found that almost all of the world’s oceans face damage by human impact.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Oceans Day 2021 will be observed on June 8 with the theme of ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’. About 71 per cent of our planet’s surface is covered with water and the Oceans constitute 96.5 per cent of all of earth’s water. In recent years, studies have found that almost all of the world’s oceans face damage by human impact. Outside the remotely accessible waterlines of the pacific and the poles, no part of the ocean is reportedly left to support naturally high levels of marine life.

In recent years, Oceans have faced incredible damages, credit the human activity as follows.

Coral reefs dying-off in Oceans surrounding Australia

Global warming and the rising sea temperatures led to the worst bleaching event in the recorded human history in 2016 due to which, scientists said, the bleaching event ‘changed the Great Barrier Reef forever’. Bleaching refers to Coral reefs turning white due to rising temperature, following which they lose their mode of stable nutrition and risks the end of their lives.

About 67 per cent of a 700 km-stretch of the reef was lost during the course of close to a year. This will take about 15 years to recover if another bleaching event does not occur.

Coral reefs provide shelter and grounds to flourish for marine life. Without them, a lot of marine life loses habitat and modes of nutrition.

Damage due to Oil spills

The need for natural oil and fossil fuels and their transport via Oceans has also resulted in massive Oil Spill accidents in the past and the risk continues. It can take the marine life of an area up to ten years to recover from the damage of Oil spills, research by International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation suggests.

Human health intricately linked with Ocean health: Report

According to research published in the American Journal of Public Health, repairing the human-influenced damage done to the oceans will in turn benefit human health. Authors of the study wrote: ‘restoring the health of oceans should not just be the priority of marine scientists but also the medical community and the public more broadly'.

Noting the deteriorating Ocean health, United Nations (UN) has announced the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, covering 2021–2030.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma