New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, on March 04, people across the globe observe World Obesity Day, which aims to shed light on the global obesity crisis. Earlier, the day was celebrated on October 11. However, from 2020, the date has been changed to March 4. The main aim of the day is to promote practical solutions in order to end the global obesity crisis. The World Obesity Federation organizes a global campaign on this day, and the campaign is supported by WHO.

Obesity not only impacts a person's physical health, but also pulls them towards depression due to body shaming. Many a time people are body shamed and discriminated against in society due to their weight.

World Obesity Day 2022: History

Back in 2015, World Obesity Day was celebrated for the first time. Annually on this day, World Obesity Federation, which is a non-profit body works closely with WHO and Lancet Commission to create awareness about the day.

The organisation in 2016 focused on childhood obesity. The chosen idea for 2017 World Obesity Day was kept as ‘Treat obesity now and avoid the consequences later.’

World Obesity Day 2022: Theme

This year the theme for World Obesity Day is kept as 'Everybody Needs to Act.' Back in 2021, the theme for the day was kept as ‘Everybody Needs Everybody.’ The campaign which was done during the 2021 World Obesity Day turned out to be a massive success.

World Obesity Day: Significance

Approximately 800 people across the globe are dealing with obesity. Obesity has become one of the most serious issues to address these days. People who suffer from obesity are at the highest risk of getting commodities which aggravates the risk of serious health issues.

The main objective of the campaign is to “lead and drive global efforts to reduce, prevent and treat obesity".

Obesity can cause various diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stroke, etc.

The main significance of the day is to acknowledge the risks associated with the disease and to highlight the solutions to reduce the number of obese in the world.

The day also suggests eating food filled with nutrition and opt for a healthy lifestyle.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen