World Nutella Day 2021: The day encourages fans of the product worldwide to share videos, photos, and recipe ideas about Nutella on social media.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Nutella Day is an annual celebration of the sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread, occurring globally on February 5. The day was established back in 2007 by American blogger Sara Rosso, who later transferred the event to the Ferrero, the makers of Nutella. The day encourages fans of the product worldwide to share videos, photos, and recipe ideas about Nutella on social media. Over the years, the event has become a global phenomenon and is celebrated by tens of thousands of Nutella lovers across the world. So as the world celebrates World Nutella Day 2021, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages related to the occasion that you can share with others.

Greetings

Happy World Nutella Day. The best way to celebrate it is by having a jar of Nutella all by youself!

Our friendship is as sweet as Nutella, It would keep us close for long, with its sweet taste and flavour. Happy World Nutella day!

They said happiness could not be bought with money; maybe they haven’t purchased a Nutella jar because if they had, they wouldn’t have said that. Happy World Nutella Day!

Find yourself a friend who is ready to share a jar of Nutella with you. Happy World Nutella Day!

Few things give us more pleasure than a jar of Nutella. Happy World Nutella Day!

Happiness can be found in simple things, such as a jar of Nutella. Happy World Nutella Day!

Don't cry because its over, smile because it happened. The saying is true for a jar of Nutella. Happy World Nutella Day!

We could have made everyone happy if we were a jar of Nutella. Happy World Nutella Day!

He with whom I share my jar of Nutella truly means a lot to me. You are that one person. Happy World Nutella Day!

Quotes about Nutella

In this world of fake love, my Nutella love is real, baby -- Elise Grey

Nutella. I dig my spoon in and eat it straight out of the jar. I can easily go through one a week -- Malin Akerman

I wish I was Nutella, may be then people would have loved me -- Elise Grey

Posted By: Lakshay Raja