New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every Year on May 31 World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed around the world to spread awareness about the dangers of using tobacco, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s efforts to fight against the use of tobacco, and how people can free themselves for its use for a healthy living and to protect future generations. The day was created by WHO in 1987 to attract global attention to the tobacco epidemic, its ill effects, and prevention.

As the day is just around the corner, here's all you need to know about the relationship between tobacco and depression- one of the common problems faced by people in the current times.

Does smoking help in relieving stress?

Generally, it is believed that smoking helps in relieving stress and calming down. However, studies state that's wholly true. In fact smoking and depression have a well established link. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) people with depression are more prone to smoking and are less likely to quit.

New studies also reveal that "while depression may cause you to smoke, smoking may also be causing your depression," said Elisabet Kvarnstrom as quoted by Bridges to Recovery.

Is smoking a predictor of depression?

In a study conducted by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham it was found that heavy smokers were more likely to become depressed than people who did not smoke or smoked very less. The study also found that depressive symptoms in the subjects increased along with their nicotine consumption over the course of the test.

Then, why do people better when they smoke?

Smoking is said to activate the pleasure centers in the brain, temporarily enhancing mood. While it does make people feel better, but eventually the body demands more and more nicotine to produce the same pleasurable effect.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha