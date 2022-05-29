New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: To create awareness in the public about the dangers of using tobacco, World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31. In 2022, the theme of World No Tobacco Day is 'Tobacco’s threat to our environment'. Every year over 8 million people die due to tobacco consumption, according to World Health Organization (WHO). Consuming tobacco causes heart disease, stroke, dementia, cancer and diabetes. Moreover, it is also a risk factor for type 2 diabetes.



According to US Food and Drugs Administration, there are two types of diabetes, Type 1 and Type 2. People suffering from Type 1 diabetes do not produce insulin, which is a hormone produced by the pancreas for converting the glucose and carbohydrates that we eat into energy the body can use. Then, people with Type 2 diabetes have an abnormality in the way their bodies use the insulin that causes blood sugar or blood glucose to be too high. It is a serious condition which accounts for more than 90 per cent of all diabetes cases.

People who smoke are 30 to 40 per cent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than non-smokers, according to US Food and Drugs Administration. Diabetes can lead to the health issues like heart disease, blindness, kidney failure and nerve and blood vessel damage to the feet and legs. People who smoke are at a higher risk of these complications caused by diabetes.

Quitting smoking will prevent the individual from developing diabetes. Moreover, it will be easier for the people suffering from diabetes to manage the disease and regulate insulin levels if the individual will quit smoking. According to US Food and Drugs Administration, insulin becomes more effective at lowering blood sugar levels just eight weeks after you quit smoking. Even though quitting tobacco consumption is difficult, it will be beneficial for the health at any stage.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav