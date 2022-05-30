New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day is observed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of consuming tobacco. According to World Health Organization (WHO), every year over 8 million people die due to tobacco consumption. The theme of this year's World No Tobacco Day is 'Tobacco’s threat to our environment'. Consuming tobacco not just causes dementia, cancer and diabetes, but it is also one of the reasons of heart disease and stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are heart and blood vessel disorders including coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. According to WHO, CVDs have caused an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking is a major reason of CVD and causes one of every four deaths from CVDs. CDC also mentioned that smoking can raise triglycerides, which is a type of fat in your blood and lower 'good' cholesterol. It can also block blood flow to the heart and brain and damage cells that line the blood vessels. Moreover, smoking can increase the buildup of plaque in blood vessels and can cause thickening and narrowing of blood vessels.

Second-hand smoke also causes heart disease and stroke and causes 34,000 early deaths from coronary heart disease each year in the US, according to CDC. Breathing second-hand smoke increases the risk of developing heart disease by 25 to 30 per cent and stroke by 20 to 30 per cent. It also interferes with the normal functioning of the heart, blood, and vascular systems in ways that increase your risk of having a heart attack.

Quitting smoking and adapting to a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of getting any heart disease in the future. People should also avoid breathing second-hand smoke as it can cause the developing of heart diseases as well.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav