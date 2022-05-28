New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In 1987, The Member States of the World Health Organization formed World No Tobacco Day as the world during that time faced a global tobacco crisis, deaths, and diseases due to the consumption of tobacco. Back in 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, which stated that April 7th will be observed as “World No-Smoking Day.” Later in 1988, the next resolution WHA42.19 was passed stating that May 31 will annually be observed as World No Tobacco Day. Needless to say, consuming tobacco cause a lot of health-hazardous diseases, and lakhs of people have already lost their lives due to the excessive intake of the substance. Every year on May 31 people observes World No Tobacco Day.

Smoking has a lot of dangerous effects on one's health and, in worse cases can also cause death. A number of diseases have been associated with tobacco such as chronic cough, chronic laryngitis, cancer, and other diseases. Smoking not only affects people who are active smokers, but it also impacts the lives of those who are sitting next to them. People like these are referred to as passive smokers, as they inhale the same smoke as a cigarette, and it can also cause deadly lung-related diseases.

On World No Tobacco Day, people are encouraged to leave smoking, in order to lead a healthy life. It’s never too late to quit using tobacco. The sooner people quit this habit, the more they reduce the chances of suffering from any deadly health disease including cancer.

In this article, we bring you the health benefits of quitting smoking over time. Though quitting smoking can be a time taking process, it has several benefits in long run. One has to prepare themselves for this journey, and their partner should be their willpower.

Initially when you decide to quit smoking, then after 20-30 minutes your heart rate and blood pressure will decrease. Later after a few days of quitting smoking, things start to improve as the carbon monoxide level in your blood comes to a normal level.

When you are determined to quit smoking then nothing really can stop you. You will start noticing positive changes as your circulation improves, and the functions of your lungs will increase. Just in a year, you will notice that issues such as coughing and shortness of breath will decrease. Cilia, which are the tiny hair-like structure that move mucus out of the lungs start to regain normal function. With this, the risk of lung infections will also be decreased.

Leaving smoking has a lot of benefits as in a year or two after quitting, the risk of heart attack drops dramatically.

After a decade of quitting smoking, the risk of getting lung cancer is half of the person who still smokes. The risk of cancer in the bladder, esophagus and kidney also decreases.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen