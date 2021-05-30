World No Tobacco Day 2021: Send these wishes, quotes and messages to spread awareness about tobacco among family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World No Tobacco Day 2021 is celebrated to spread awareness regarding the ill and harmful effects of tobacco. Annually this year is celebrated on May 31 by World Health Organisation (WHO) across the globe. On this day, WHO organises exhibitions or activities in school and colleges to spread awareness. This year the theme of this special day is "Commit to Quit". According to WHO, 50 per cent of smokers are more at risk of contracting COVID-19 than non-smokers. “So quitting is the best thing they can do to lower their risk from coronavirus, as well as the risk of developing cancers, heart diseases and respiratory illnesses,” WHO statement added.

This year too due to the COVID-19 pandemic people have been restricted to stay at home and observe this special day virtually. However, don't worry, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends to spread awareness. Also, to mark the day, you can use them as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World No Tobacco Day 2021 Wishes

Dear smokers, you are not only ruining your health but also spoiling the lives of your most beloved people. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

To all those people who have managed to get rid of their addiction to tobacco, I wish to congratulate you and thank you for setting an example to so many others who are trying to do the same. Have a very happy and healthy World No Tobacco Day!

People are losing their family members and loved ones because of this tobacco addiction. Have a positive and healthy World Tobacco Day!

Cancer is caused by tobacco and it is a disease that gives a person a death sentence in the majority of cases. So stay healthy and have a very Happy World No Tobacco Day!

Tobacco kills more people than any other addiction and it’s time we educate people young and old people alike to stay away from tobacco. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

It may be difficult to quit smoking at first but it is not impossible. Have a healthy and positive World No Tobacco Day!

It is never easy to quit an addiction and we salute those ex-smokers who have managed to get past their habit. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

Stop consuming tobacco and have a healthy World No Tobacco Day!

Spread the word against tobacco and raise awareness. Have an awareful World No Tobacco Day!

Let us all urge our brothers and sisters and uncles and aunts to give up smoking for the sake of their precious lives and the lives of others that they hold dear to them. Have an awareful World No Tobacco Day.

When you take a puff of your precious cigarette, do you ever think of how your health will affect the lives of your wife and children? If you don’t it's time you do. Have an awareful World No Tobacco Day everyone.

Smoking gives you the pleasure of a moment but kills you in the process. Have an awareful World No Tobacco Day people!

You get just one life to live and do not let it go in vain by harming yourself and your loved ones. Have an awareful World Tobacco Day everyone!

No temporary pleasure especially tobacco is worth destroying your health and mind. Have a great World No Tobacco Day people!

Your family and friends need you. Save their lives and save yours. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

Life is not easy and you should know where to put your efforts so that you get something worthy out of it and trust me, putting efforts into giving up smoking will be one of the most difficult things to do, but also the most rewarding one. So Happy World No Tobacco Day!

If you need the motivation to quit tobacco, just look at the innocent faces of your kids and think if they deserve to lose a parent. Have an awareful World No Tobacco Day people!

World No Tobacco Day 2021 Quotes

“What we need to burn on daily basis are calories and not tobacco. Stay healthy and happy with no tobacco. Happy World No Tobacco Day to all.”

“Let us make sure that tobacco is not able to take any more lives by making this world free from it. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day.”

“The journey of thousand miles starts with a single step….. take the first step to your goal by saying no to tobacco.”

“Tambaku ke dhuyein se aap naa sirf aapna jeevan nasht kar rahein hai, balki apne saath-saath app apne chahne walon ke jeevan mein bhi iska zeher ghol rahein hai….. Dhuyein se nahi, pyaar se bharein sabka jeevan.

“The only thing that tobacco brings along with it is disease which later converts in death and despair for your loved one…. Save yourself and your family from a disaster like this by quitting tobacco.”

“You are not living if you are smoking….. you are taking small steps towards a disastrous life….. Say no to smoking and tobacco to live a healthier and happier life.”

“When we opt out from tobacco, we gift ourselves and our families the most beautiful gift of life. Wishing a very Happy World No Tobacco Day.”

“Life is too precious to smoke tobacco and therefore, we must save ourselves from it. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day to everyone.”

World No Tobacco Day 2021 Messages

People who say smoking relieves them of tension, I would like to let you guys know that there is a huge percentage of the world’s population that does not depend on smoking to relieve them of their troubles. So stop making excuses and have a very Happy World Tobacco Day!

It is high time that we realize the importance of a Healthy lifestyle and educates others about its importance. Have a very Happy World Tobacco Day!

Don’t give in to smoking just because of peer pressure instead pressurize your peers to have healthier lifestyles and wish them all a very healthy and Happy World Tobacco Day!

Tobacco cuts down on the number of years a person gets to live and that is more than enough reason to stop consuming tobacco. Happy World Tobacco Day!

You should quit tobacco before life gives up on you. Have an awareful World Tobacco Day!

Real-life begins when you come out of the fake comfort zone and indulge in the beautiful gifts of life. Happy World Tobacco Day.

Eradicate cigarettes out of your lives before it ruins your life. Have an awareful World Tobacco Day.

Let us take part in the many campaigns that are organized today to remind people about the dangers of tobacco. Have an awareful World Tobacco Day everyone.

World No Tobacco Day 2021 Slogans

“Smoking takes life…. Cut it out from your life!!!”

Smoke Away Your Worries, Not Your Lungs.

“If you love your family then say no to smoking and tobacco.”

"Make this No Tobacco Day more meaningful by keeping it away from your life.”

Kissing A Smoker Is Like Licking An Ashtray.

“A healthy heart and a happy smile come to your life when you leave smoking.”

Cancer Is No Joke, So Put Down That Smoke.

Cigarettes Are Killers That Travel In Packs.

Cigarettes Burn Holes In Your Pocket.

It Kills You From The Inside Out, Finds Out What Smoking Is All About.

